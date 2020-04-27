Brazilian Opposition Party Calls for Lifting Unilateral Sanctions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Unilateral sanctions should be lifted, especially at a time when people are struggling with the global pandemic, Gleisi Hoffmann, leader of Brazil's leading opposition force, the Workers' Party (PT), has told Sputnik in an interview.

"Certainly, economic sanctions must be suspended. In my opinion, not only during the epidemic, because those who suffer from economic sanctions are not the governments of these countries as the United States, the European Union or the UN intend to. It is the people of these countries that suffer, and this is very disappointing.

At the time of a pandemic like this, imposing sanctions is cruel, I would even say it is a crime," Hoffmann, a member of the lower house of parliament, said.

In late March, the permanent UN representatives of Russia, China, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua and Venezuela sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the lifting of unilateral sanctions amid the global pandemic. However, a Russia-drafted General Assembly resolution calling for solidarity and global sanctions relief was blocked last week by the US, EU, UK, Ukraine and Georgia.