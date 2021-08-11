Brazilian Parliament Rejects Return to Paper Ballots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Brazilian lower house of parliament has rejected draft constitutional amendments to abandon electronic voting machines in favor of printed ballots because of inherent vulnerability in the method, dealing a crushing blow to President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to change the nation's voting system.

"Since the required 308 were not received, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution 135/19 [on print voting] was rejected," the Chamber of Deputies tweeted late on Tuesday.

The president's proposal implied the mandatory printing of paper ballots for voters in elections and referendums.

After the vote, the lower house speaker, Arthur Lira, thanked lawmakers "for their democratic behavior" and expressed hope that the issue with paper ballots was finally closed.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked Brazil's e-voting system, which was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since then.

On August 3, the Supreme Court launched a probe into the president's allegations that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud and into Bolsonaro himself over alleged dissemination of fake news.

Ahead of the 2022 presidential election, Bolsonaro advocates for a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so that the count is fairer. The Brazilian leader claims the 2018 electoral fraud prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.