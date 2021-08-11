UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Parliament Rejects Return To Paper Ballots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Brazilian Parliament Rejects Return to Paper Ballots

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Brazilian lower house of parliament has rejected draft constitutional amendments to abandon electronic voting machines in favor of printed ballots because of inherent vulnerability in the method, dealing a crushing blow to President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to change the nation's voting system.

"Since the required 308 were not received, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution 135/19 [on print voting] was rejected," the Chamber of Deputies tweeted late on Tuesday.

The president's proposal implied the mandatory printing of paper ballots for voters in elections and referendums.

After the vote, the lower house speaker, Arthur Lira, thanked lawmakers "for their democratic behavior" and expressed hope that the issue with paper ballots was finally closed.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked Brazil's e-voting system, which was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since then.

On August 3, the Supreme Court launched a probe into the president's allegations that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud and into Bolsonaro himself over alleged dissemination of fake news.

Ahead of the 2022 presidential election, Bolsonaro advocates for a mixed system in which ballots will be printed out after people vote electronically so that the count is fairer. The Brazilian leader claims the 2018 electoral fraud prevented him from winning the election without a runoff.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Parliament Vote Lira Brazil Chamber August 2018 From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in ..

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 [Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation ..

[Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation Is About To Unfold

40 minutes ago
 Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smart ..

Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic duri ..

Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic during H2 2021

56 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate ..

UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate forecast

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.