Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Brazilian President - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Brazilian police have arrested the man who threatened President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, media reported on Friday.

The man who posted images containing threats against the president on social media turned out to be a security guard residing in the city of Belem, Brazilian news portal G1 reported, adding that Belem is the capital of the state of Para in the country's north, which da Silva is supposed to visit in the coming days.

To prevent a potential attack on the president, the police arrested the man, who is a professional security guard and therefore may have access to firearms, the report said.

The man's home has been searched, although no weapons has been discovered, G1 added.