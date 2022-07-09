UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Police Arrest Suspected Mastermind Of UK Journalist Murder - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Brazilian police arrest a Peruvian citizen in the state of Amazonas who is suspected of organizing the murder of a UK journalist and a local resident in early June, Brazilian news portal G1 reported.

On Thursday, the Brazilian Federal police detained the suspect, nicknamed "Colombia", who is believed to have organized the murder of the Brazilian citizen Bruno Pereira and UK journalist Dom Phillips, the report said, adding that the detainee is a local drug dealer.

Phillips and Pereira went missing on June 5 in eastern Brazil. Three local residents are already arrested on suspicion of involvement in their disappearance. A fisherman who was seen following Phillips' boat said he and his brother killed the two men on June 5. They dismembered the bodies of the victims and burned them. The remains of the dead were subsequently discovered and identified.

