The Brazilian police have searched the home of former leader Jair Bolsonaro as part of an investigation into false COVID-19 vaccination reports to the public healthcare system, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Brazilian police have searched the home of former leader Jair Bolsonaro as part of an investigation into false COVID-19 vaccination reports to the public healthcare system, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

The search was carried out in Bolsonaro's home in Brasilia where he has been living after his return to the country in March 2023. Bolsonaro's former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa, and two security guards have been arrested. The arrest warrant for the former president himself has not been issued, but he is to testify later in the day, Brazilian media portal G1 reported.

The police have also reportedly seized the mobile phones of Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle to investigate whether the former president as well as his family and assistants had forged their immunization certificates to enter the United States.

The false immunization data was reportedly submitted to the public healthcare system between November 2021 and December 2022.

Bolsonaro has been known for his skepticism towards the Covid-19 pandemic. He denied the seriousness of the disease, calling it "a little flu," and refused to wear masks in public places during his time as president. He also criticized the restrictive measures that a number of Brazilian states introduced to counter the spread of the virus, although he had contracted COVID-19 himself.