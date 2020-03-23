UrduPoint.com
Brazilian President Accuses Media of Deceiving Citizens About Danger of COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accused politicians and media of deceiving people on purpose about the danger of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accused politicians and media of deceiving people on purpose about the danger of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Latin America, the number of infected people increased tenfold over the past week to over 4,000 people, with the death toll also rising. The highest number of cases � over 1,500 � is recorded in Brazil with the number of fatalities standing at 25. While many regional governments are closing borders and shutting down major cities to curb the pandemic, Bolsonaro has resisted such drastic measures, slamming media "hysteria" over the virus and calling it "a little flu."

"The people will soon see that they were tricked by these governors and by the large part of the media when it comes to coronavirus," Bolsonaro said in a televised interview late on Sunday, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

The president also criticized the leadership of some states, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, as the local authorities ordered that residents stay at home and introduced quarantine.

In addition, the leader said that so-called pot-banging protests, that took place last week in the country, were a part of a media-backed plot to topple him.

On Wednesday, millions of Brazilians protested against the way that the president is handling the situation over the coronavirus, as the measures taken by the government are not enough to curb the pandemic, according to them.

