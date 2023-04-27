UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President Announces Ukraine Conflict Talks With Macron, Other Leaders Next Week

Published April 27, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday he planned to hold discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and some other leaders next week to try to "find peace" in Ukraine.

"Next week, I am going to talk to Macron and other leaders to try to find peace in Ukraine," Lula da Silva told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

He noted that "it is important to find leaders" who want to talk about peace. Lula da Silva believes that China, Mexico and Indonesia can take part in the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

"We need to attract countries that are not yet involved (in the conflict) directly or indirectly, and those who are in solidarity with Ukraine ... We need to unite all these countries," he said.

Lula da Silva also said that he had gone to talk with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Macron to discuss the settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

He reiterated that "it is necessary to meet to put an end" to the current conflict.

Additionally, the Brazilian leader said the conflict in Ukraine had begun because there had been no opportunity for dialogue between world leaders for a long time.

Lula da Silva also condemned the conflict, arguing that "Russia had no right to invade the Ukrainian territory."

Earlier in April, Lula da Silva said that the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine and not encourage the conflict. In addition, he suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine. In late February, the Brazilian president urged the countries not involved in the conflict to take responsibility to promote peace talks and give Russia "minimum conditions" to stop the conflict.

