Brazilian President Bolsonaro Calls Tower of Pisa 'Pizza Tower'

RIO DE JANEIRO/BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called the legendary Leaning Tower of Pisa the "Pizza Tower."

"I have recently been to Italy ... visited the Pizza Tower," Bolsonaro said during the ceremony of launching the 5G technology.

He pronounced the sound "ts" instead of "z" from the word "Pisa."

This mistake has already triggered a wave of memes in social networks.

Bolsonaro has recently called Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Jim Kerry, who is a famous US actor.