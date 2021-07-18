UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged After Hospitalization Over Obstructed Intestine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Brazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged After Hospitalization Over Obstructed Intestine

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital in Sao Paolo on Sunday after receiving four days of treatment for intestinal obstruction, a complication of stabbing he survived in 2018.

"Mr.

President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was discharged today from the Vila Nova Star hospital where he had been staying since Wednesday, July 14, for intestinal obstruction treatment," the hospital said in a statement.

The 66-year-old right-wing politician and former military officer has undergone several abdominal surgeries since he was knifed while on a campaign trail. He went on to win the presidential election.

Related Topics

Election July Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

3 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

4 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

4 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.