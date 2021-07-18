Brazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged After Hospitalization Over Obstructed Intestine

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital in Sao Paolo on Sunday after receiving four days of treatment for intestinal obstruction, a complication of stabbing he survived in 2018.

"Mr.

President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was discharged today from the Vila Nova Star hospital where he had been staying since Wednesday, July 14, for intestinal obstruction treatment," the hospital said in a statement.

The 66-year-old right-wing politician and former military officer has undergone several abdominal surgeries since he was knifed while on a campaign trail. He went on to win the presidential election.