Brazilian President Bolsonaro Discharged From Hospital - Office

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning after spending the night there for a check-up, the president's office said.

On Monday, Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Brasilia after feeling abdominal "discomfort," according to the communications minister, Fabio Faria.

The president was supposed to attend a party event, but was unable to attend due to stomach pain.

"The president is being examined by the doctors of the administration. They said he had reflux disease and stomach problems," the head of the Republican Party, Marcus Pereira, said.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro, who at that time was a candidate for the presidency, was stabbed during a meeting with voters in southeastern Brazil. The politician spent more than three weeks in hospital and underwent a total of four surgeries.