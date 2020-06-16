Brazilian President Bolsonaro Says May Run for Re-election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday rowed back on his campaign promise not to seek a second term, saying he could not rule out such a possibility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday rowed back on his campaign promise not to seek a second term, saying he could not rule out such a possibility.

"I do not want to rule this out. I said that I would not seek re-election if there is a good political reform ...

This has not happened yet, so we do not exclude running for office again. But it is not an end in itself for me," the president told Band News, a Brazilian news channel.

A general election in Brazil is not expected before the fall of 2022. Bolsonaro, a former right-wing lawmaker, said he wanted to have the parliament reduce the number of lawmakers before he left office.