Brazilian President Bolsonaro to Pay Official Visit to Hungary on Thursday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, after his visit to Moscow, will visit Hungary on February 17 and meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The visit by President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro to Budapest is scheduled for February 17, 2022," the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

Details of the Brazilian leader's agenda in Hungary, apart from the meeting with the prime minister, are not disclosed.

The presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Carlos França and Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto.