Brazilian President Calls for 'Minimum Conditions' for Russia to End Ukrainian Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, while providing Russia with "minimum conditions" to do so.

"Russia is not a small country... We need to create a narrative that gives Russians the minimum conditions to end the war... Let's end the war and then discuss at the negotiating table what we want," Lula said in an interview with CNN.

The Brazilian leader noted that he wanted to discuss a truce not only with Russia, but also with the United States, China, India, Indonesia and other countries, since the world could develop only on the condition of peace.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for assistance from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow said that the aim of its operation was the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.