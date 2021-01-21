UrduPoint.com
Brazilian President Congratulates US President Biden On Taking Office

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Brazilian President Congratulates US President Biden on Taking Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who until the last moment supported Donald Trump in the US presidential elections and spoke about vote count fraud, has congratulated US President Joe Biden on taking office and sent him a letter with a vision of the bilateral agenda.

On Wednesday, Democrat Biden was sworn in and took office as President of the United States.

He is expected to focus on COVID-19 response, climate, racial justice, the economy, health care, immigration and restoration of the US positions in the world, the White House said.

"In the economic sphere, Brazil, like entrepreneurs of our two countries, is interested in a comprehensive free trade agreement that creates more jobs and investment and enhances the global competitiveness of our companies," according to the letter, which Bolsonaro posted on Twitter.

More Stories From World

