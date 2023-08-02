Open Menu

Brazilian President Describes G7 As 'Outdated' After Creation Of G20

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Brazilian President Describes G7 as 'Outdated' After Creation of G20

The G7 format is outdated and should have disappeared after the creation of the G20, therefore it is unclear why it continues to operate, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The G7 format is outdated and should have disappeared after the creation of the G20, therefore it is unclear why it continues to operate, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday.

"I hope that one day people will realize that the G7's way of discussing politics is outdated. It is necessary to open up. In fact, the G7 was not supposed to continue working after the creation of the G20," Lula da Silva told Brazilian news portal G1.

The G7 group of seven largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Officials from the European Union also take part at its meetings. In 1999, the founding conference of the G20 group was held on the initiative of the G7 foreign ministers who invited the leading developing countries to discuss economic and financial policy.

The Brazilian president noted that the G7 sends the same people to the meetings of both the G7 and the G20, therefore, he sees no reason why a separate G7 group exists.

Lula da Silva also expressed his support for the expansion of BRICS, which may "play an exceptional role globally," and for the accession of Argentina, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the bloc.

"I believe that the BRICS (New Development) Bank must be more effective and generous than the International Monetary Fund. That is, this bank exists to help save a country and not sink it as the IMF often does," the Brazilian president said.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24.

Related Topics

India IMF World Iran Russia Turkey China Canada Egypt France European Union Bank Germany Same Argentina Algeria Indonesia Italy Brazil United Kingdom Japan South Africa United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates January May August From

Recent Stories

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 700 bodybuilders to compete in Dibba Classic ..

Over 700 bodybuilders to compete in Dibba Classic Sports Challenge&#039;s Body B ..

11 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Cannot Confirm Plans to Evacuate ..

State Dept. Says Cannot Confirm Plans to Evacuate Embassy in Niger, Facility Rem ..

17 minutes ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan on bilateral visit

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan on bilateral visit

17 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Agree to Soon Determine Exact Place ..

Putin, Erdogan Agree to Soon Determine Exact Place, Date of Their Meeting - Krem ..

17 minutes ago
 Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Pu ..

Excise Police foil attempt to smuggle heroin to Punjab

26 minutes ago
Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strik ..

Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strike Scheduled for August 4-8 - T ..

26 minutes ago
 Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With ..

Minsk Urges Warsaw Not to Escalate Situation With Accusations of Border Violatio ..

24 minutes ago
 K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: ..

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

32 minutes ago
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife an ..

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation

24 minutes ago
 YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

YouTube premium, music arrive in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 "You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon a ..

"You became THE goalkeeper" - tributes to Buffon as he retires

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World