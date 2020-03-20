UrduPoint.com
Brazilian President Hopes COVID-19-Hit Country Will Return To Normal Life In 6 Months

Brazilian President Hopes COVID-19-Hit Country Will Return to Normal Life in 6 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed hope that the COVID-19 outbreak in the country would weaken in three-four months, and the situation in the country would normalize in six months.

"We expect the peak of the virus [spread] to be overcome in three-four months and in about six-seven months countries - in our case Brazil - will return to normal life," Bolsonaro said in a televised address on late Thursday.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, the country has confirmed 428 cases of COVID-19 with four fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

