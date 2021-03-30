Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Announces Massive Cabinet Reshuffle

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced a massive cabinet reshuffle, appointing new ministers of defense, justice, interior and foreign affairs, as well as the head of the presidential civil chamber and the prosecutor general.

"On Monday, we changed the leadership of six ministries, relevant appointments will be published in the official gazette," Bolsonaro wrote on his Telegram channel.

After the resignation of Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva, the Ministry of Defense will be led by Walter Souza Braga Netto, who previously was the Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces.

The new foreign minister is ambassador and diplomat Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, who also served as special adviser to the president of the republic.