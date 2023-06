Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Start 2-Day Visit to France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will start a two-day official visit to Paris on Thursday to hold a meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron and discuss global debt, banking, green investment and tax issues.

The presidents will meet to discuss the "Summit for a New Global Financial Pact" initiative, which will focus on the reform of multilateral development banks, debt crisis, green technologies funding, establishment of new international taxes, financing instruments and special drawing rights.

The agenda of the summit includes creating fiscal space for countries facing short-term difficulties, promoting private sector development in low-income states, green infrastructure investment and mobilizing innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change.