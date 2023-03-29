UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President May Visit China On April 11 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva might reschedule his visit to China to April 11 and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 13, Brazil's UOL news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva might reschedule his visit to China to April 11 and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 13, Brazil's UOL news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The new travel date was proposed by Brazil and has yet to be confirmed by the Chinese side, the report said.

Lula was diagnosed with pneumonia last week. The head of state had to postpone his visit to China, initially scheduled for March 26-31.

