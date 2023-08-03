Brazilian President Planning to Attend BRICS Leaders' Summit in Person - Press Office

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is planning to personally attend the BRICS leaders' summit scheduled to take place in the South African city of Johannesburg from August 22-24, Lula's press office told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is planning to personally attend the BRICS leaders' summit scheduled to take place in the South African city of Johannesburg from August 22-24, Lula's press office told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not personally attend the summit in Johannesburg, following the same decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin. India will instead be represented by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar or Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is due to visit South Africa to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24," a presidential spokesman said.

South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in 2023, will host the 15th summit of the group's leaders from August 22-24. A controversy around the event arose in March, after the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), to which South Africa is party, issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Russian commissioner for children's rights, citing an alleged unlawful transfer of children out of the combat zone in Ukraine.

Following the developments, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in late April that his country would consider the ruling African National Congress party's decision to withdraw from the ICC. However, shortly after this, Ramaphosa's office released a statement claiming there had been "an error" in the South African president's comment and that the nation would remain in the ICC.

Given this fact, the Kremlin said Putin would participate in the summit via video link, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would attend the top level gathering in person instead.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others.