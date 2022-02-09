UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President Plans To Meet With Putin On February 16 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Brazilian President Plans to Meet With Putin on February 16 - Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in the Russian capital in the afternoon of February 15 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following morning, Brazilian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in the Russian capital in the afternoon of February 15 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following morning, Brazilian media reported.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Bolsonaro is scheduled to visit Moscow on February 14-17.

The Brazilian leader said before the trip that he did not intend to raise the Ukrainian issue in conversation with his Russian counterpart.

Brazilian news portal Globo reported that after the meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro will meet with Russian lower house Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, and then take part in a meeting with Russian and Brazilian businessmen from the fields of agribusiness, nuclear energy, fertilizers, and gas.

The ministers of foreign affairs, defense, justice, and agriculture will accompany Bolsonaro in the trip, the portal added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Agriculture Visit Vladimir Putin February Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Peru's President Swears In Fourth Cabinet of Minis ..

Peru's President Swears In Fourth Cabinet of Ministers

1 minute ago
 US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Ov ..

US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Over Stolen Bitcoins - Reports

1 minute ago
 Blinken in Australia for Quad meet as Ukraine cris ..

Blinken in Australia for Quad meet as Ukraine crisis festers

1 minute ago
 China boasts over 1.4 mln 5G base stations

China boasts over 1.4 mln 5G base stations

1 minute ago
 Australia's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise ..

Australia's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule un ..

4 minutes ago
 'My work is not done': jailed Duterte critic runs ..

'My work is not done': jailed Duterte critic runs for Senate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>