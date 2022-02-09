Brazilian President Plans to Meet With Putin on February 16 - Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in the Russian capital in the afternoon of February 15 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following morning, Brazilian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to arrive in the Russian capital in the afternoon of February 15 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following morning, Brazilian media reported.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Bolsonaro is scheduled to visit Moscow on February 14-17.

The Brazilian leader said before the trip that he did not intend to raise the Ukrainian issue in conversation with his Russian counterpart.

Brazilian news portal Globo reported that after the meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro will meet with Russian lower house Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, and then take part in a meeting with Russian and Brazilian businessmen from the fields of agribusiness, nuclear energy, fertilizers, and gas.

The ministers of foreign affairs, defense, justice, and agriculture will accompany Bolsonaro in the trip, the portal added.