Brazilian President Postpones Visit To China Until Sunday Due To Pneumonia - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Brazilian President Postpones Visit to China Until Sunday Due to Pneumonia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva postponed the start of his visit to China until Sunday due to pneumonia.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that da Silva would travel to Beijing from March 26-31 in what will be his first visit to China since the assumption of office for the second term in January.

"President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in (the municipality) Alvorada after yesterday's examination at the Sirio Libanes hospital. The president has a mild form of pneumonia, and because of this he will postpone the start of his trip to China until Sunday," da Silva said on Twitter.

