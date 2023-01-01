Brazilian President Ready to Restart Relations With Russia in Many Spheres - Matvienko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Sunday that Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has confirmed his readiness and interest in restarting relations between the two countries in many spheres.

Matvienko headed Russia's delegation at the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday.

"The newly elected president confirmed his readiness and interest in restarting Russian-Brazilian relations in terms of increasing trade and economic cooperation, in the scientific sphere, in the technical field, in the sphere of environmental protection, and in a variety of other fields," she said.