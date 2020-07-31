UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian President Removes Face Mask Publicly Again Shortly After Recovering From COVID

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Brazilian President Removes Face Mask Publicly Again Shortly After Recovering From COVID

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose recovery from COVID-19 counts mere days, has taken off his face mask during a public encounter in what has already become a signature demonstration of attitude toward coronavirus precautions, media in Brazil reported on Thursday.

According to the G1 broadcaster, Bolsonaro had a meeting with political supporters in the northeastern state of Piaui, where masks are mandatory. The video footage shows how he saddles a horse upon arrival, takes off his mask and waves his hat to the crows, accompanied by cheering.

In Piaui, non-compliance with the mask requirement is punishable by a fine ranging from 500-1,000 reais ($100-200).

This was the Brazilian president's first official working visit after the recovery from COVID-19, announced this past Monday.

Bolsonaro, an ardent coronavirus skeptic with ostentatious disregard for common public health safety provisions, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 7 and subsequently quarantined in the presidential palace in Brasilia. During the quarantine, he several times received journalists and political supporters and never failed to remove the mask during it.

Brazil is now the world's second worst affected country to the United States, with more than 2.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 88,000 related deaths, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Fine Visit Brasilia Brazil United States July Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

17 minutes ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

47 minutes ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.