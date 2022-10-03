Brazilian President Says Cooperation With Russia on Fertilizers Vital for Brazil

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Cooperation with Russia on fertilizers is vital for Brazil, the Latin American country's President, Jair Bolsonaro told Sputnik.

"Russia is vital for us on the issue of fertilizers. I talked for three hours with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin in February about the issue of diesel (supply) and other topics," Bolsonaro said, answering a relevant question.

At the same time, Bolsonaro refrained from answering a question about possible new agreements with Russia, saying that if there was new information, it would be announced.

On June 27, Putin, during a phone conversation with Bolsonaro, said that Moscow was committed to fulfilling its obligations to ensure uninterrupted supplies of Russian fertilizers to Brazilian farmers.

At the moment, Bolsonaro is running in the presidential election and is fighting for re-election for a new term. Earlier in the day, the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court said that Brazil would hold a second round of voting as neither Bolsonaro nor his main opponent, Brazil's former President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have managed to get over 50% of the votes in the first round.