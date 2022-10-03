UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President Says Cooperation With Russia On Fertilizers Vital For Brazil

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Brazilian President Says Cooperation With Russia on Fertilizers Vital for Brazil

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Cooperation with Russia on fertilizers is vital for Brazil, the Latin American country's President, Jair Bolsonaro told Sputnik.

"Russia is vital for us on the issue of fertilizers. I talked for three hours with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin in February about the issue of diesel (supply) and other topics," Bolsonaro said, answering a relevant question.

At the same time, Bolsonaro refrained from answering a question about possible new agreements with Russia, saying that if there was new information, it would be announced.

On June 27, Putin, during a phone conversation with Bolsonaro, said that Moscow was committed to fulfilling its obligations to ensure uninterrupted supplies of Russian fertilizers to Brazilian farmers.

At the moment, Bolsonaro is running in the presidential election and is fighting for re-election for a new term. Earlier in the day, the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court said that Brazil would hold a second round of voting as neither Bolsonaro nor his main opponent, Brazil's former President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have managed to get over 50% of the votes in the first round.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same Superior Brazil February June From Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.