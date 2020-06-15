UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian President Says Discussed BRICS, COVID-19 With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Brazilian President Says Discussed BRICS, COVID-19 With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he had had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on the upcoming BRICS meeting and the fight against COVID-19.

"This morning, I spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We agree and agreed to further deepen cooperation between our countries, including in the fight against COVID-19. We also discussed the results that we want to achieve at the next BRICS summit in St. Petersburg," Bolsonaro said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

RTA employs AI in taxis to curb spread of COVID-19

6 minutes ago

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

36 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

56 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

59 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance, Twitter organise social med ..

1 hour ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.