Brazilian President Says Discussed BRICS, COVID-19 With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he had had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on the upcoming BRICS meeting and the fight against COVID-19.

"This morning, I spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We agree and agreed to further deepen cooperation between our countries, including in the fight against COVID-19. We also discussed the results that we want to achieve at the next BRICS summit in St. Petersburg," Bolsonaro said on Twitter.