Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility of Venezuela Joining BRICS

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that he is in favor of the possibility of Venezuela joining BRICS.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his country would like to become part of BRICS as this association forms a new world order.

"If you ask what I think, then I will tell you that I am in favor of this," Lula said at a press conference, following his meeting with Maduro, answering a relevant question.

At the same time, such initiatives should be coordinated by all countries, Lula added.