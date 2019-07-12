UrduPoint.com
Brazilian President Says Looking At Appointing His Son Ambassador To US

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was considering appointing his son, lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, as the ambassador to the United States.

"This is on my radar. Yes, there is such a possibility. He is a friend of [US President] Donald Trump's children. He speaks English and French and is very experienced.

In my point of view, he might be an adequate person and would do a great job in Washington," Bolsonaro told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Globo news outlet reported Bolsonaro also said that it was up to his son to decide on his appointment as the ambassador. The Brazilian president said he, in his turn, was ready to pick his son for this position right away.

Bolsonaro suggested that if, for example, Argentinian President Mauricio Macri's son would work as the country's ambassador to Brazil, he would be treated in another way, "not like an ordinary ambassador."

