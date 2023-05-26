UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President Says Ready To Conduct Dialogue With Moscow, Kiev For Peace Settlement

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Brazilian President Says Ready to Conduct Dialogue With Moscow, Kiev for Peace Settlement

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed on Friday in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin his readiness to conduct dialogue with Moscow and Kiev on the search for a peaceful settlement to the situation in Ukraine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed on Friday in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin his readiness to conduct dialogue with Moscow and Kiev on the search for a peaceful settlement to the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Putin and Lula held a telephone conversation and discussed "the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership" and expressed interested in its "further progressive development."

"I just spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I... confirmed Brazil's readiness, together with India, Indonesia and China, to engage in dialogue with both sides of the conflict in search for peace," Lula said in a tweet.

