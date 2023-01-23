UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President To Meet With Venezuela's Maduro During Visit To Argentina - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, during his visit to Argentina, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

The meeting will reportedly take place in the afternoon, according to the G1 news portal. Currently, it is not known whether any statement is expected to be made regarding the results of the meeting.

The president of Brazil arrived in Argentina on Sunday. It was reported that during his visit to Argentina, which will last until Tuesday, Lula da Silva will hold bilateral meetings with his host country's officials and take part in the heads of state summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

CELAC is a regional intergovernmental forum established in 2010 that promotes the integration and development of Latin America and Caribbean countries.

