Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President To Visit China From April 11-14 After Recovering From Pneumonia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Brazilian President to Visit China From April 11-14 After Recovering From Pneumonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to visit China from April 11-14, after rescheduling his trip due to pneumonia.

The 77-year-old Brazilian leader initially planned to visit Beijing from March 26-31, but had to cancel the trip after he was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia.

The visit aims to boost relations with China after Lula was reelected president and is currently seeking new Chinese investment in his country's economy. The Brazilian leader is expected to stick to the original agenda, including the signing of dozens of deals with China on agriculture, science, culture, education, innovation, among others.

The trip will take place two months after Lula's meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington. Brazil is reportedly conducting a pragmatic foreign policy, balancing ties with its major trading partners despite growing tensions between China and the United States.

Related Topics

Education China Washington Agriculture Visit Beijing Brazil United States March April From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

41 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs thr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FM of Malta, signs three MoUs

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.