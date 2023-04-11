Brazilian President to Visit China From April 11-14 After Recovering From Pneumonia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to visit China from April 11-14, after rescheduling his trip due to pneumonia.

The 77-year-old Brazilian leader initially planned to visit Beijing from March 26-31, but had to cancel the trip after he was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia.

The visit aims to boost relations with China after Lula was reelected president and is currently seeking new Chinese investment in his country's economy. The Brazilian leader is expected to stick to the original agenda, including the signing of dozens of deals with China on agriculture, science, culture, education, innovation, among others.

The trip will take place two months after Lula's meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington. Brazil is reportedly conducting a pragmatic foreign policy, balancing ties with its major trading partners despite growing tensions between China and the United States.