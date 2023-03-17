UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President To Visit China From March 26-31 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Brazilian President to Visit China From March 26-31 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will travel to Beijing from March 26-31 in what will be his first visit to China since the assumption of office for the second term in January, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil will pay a state visit to China from March 26 to 31," the spokesman said.

Further details or agenda of the visit are yet to be announced.

During his first presidency in 2003-2007, Lula visited China twice.

