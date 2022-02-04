Brazilian President to Visit Russia on February 14-17 - Foreign Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will visit Moscow on February 14-17, the national Foreign Ministry said.

"The president's scheduled visit to Moscow will take place on February 14-17," the ministry said on late Thursday.

On December 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Brazilian counterpart, Bolsonaro, to visit Russia. Several days later, the Brazilian leader accepted the invitation.

Earlier this week, Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the United States was exerting pressure on Bolsonaro to call off his visit to Moscow in February saying it may be interpreted as taking sides amid tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border.