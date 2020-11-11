UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian President Vows To Protect Amazon Sovereignty With 'Gunpowder'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:13 PM

Brazilian President Vows to Protect Amazon Sovereignty With 'Gunpowder'

Brazil will not yield to the US pressure regarding the logging of the Amazon forests and must protect the sovereignty of the Amazon with "gunpowder," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Brazil will not yield to the US pressure regarding the logging of the Amazon forests and must protect the sovereignty of the Amazon with "gunpowder," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday.

In late September, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered $20 billion to Brazil to stop cutting down the Amazon rainforests. Biden threatened to impose sanctions against the country if it did not prevent the deforestation of the Amazon.

"We have recently heard a serious presidential nominee having said that, if the fire in the Amazon is not put out, he will raise a trade barrier for Brazil.

Just diplomacy is not enough. When saliva is over, it is necessary to have gunpowder, otherwise, it will not work," Bolsonaro said.

Following a tight race in several key states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral votes, necessary for him to take the White House. Incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.

Brazil, along with China, Mexico and Russia, is among the nations that have so far not congratulated Biden on his projected victory in the US presidential race.

Related Topics

Election Fire Russia China Threatened White House Trump Brazil Mexico September From Race Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC, TOTAL deliver first unconventional gas from ..

15 minutes ago

Paris Supports Initiatives to Defuse Post-Election ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

23 minutes ago

Moscow Believes Progress in Mideast Crisis Settlem ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong Disqualifies 4 Lawmakers After Beijing G ..

6 minutes ago

Protests Erupt Again in Peru's Lima After Presiden ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.