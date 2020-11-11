Brazilian President Vows to Protect Amazon Sovereignty With 'Gunpowder'

Brazil will not yield to the US pressure regarding the logging of the Amazon forests and must protect the sovereignty of the Amazon with "gunpowder," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Brazil will not yield to the US pressure regarding the logging of the Amazon forests and must protect the sovereignty of the Amazon with "gunpowder," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday.

In late September, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered $20 billion to Brazil to stop cutting down the Amazon rainforests. Biden threatened to impose sanctions against the country if it did not prevent the deforestation of the Amazon.

"We have recently heard a serious presidential nominee having said that, if the fire in the Amazon is not put out, he will raise a trade barrier for Brazil.

Just diplomacy is not enough. When saliva is over, it is necessary to have gunpowder, otherwise, it will not work," Bolsonaro said.

Following a tight race in several key states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral votes, necessary for him to take the White House. Incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.

Brazil, along with China, Mexico and Russia, is among the nations that have so far not congratulated Biden on his projected victory in the US presidential race.