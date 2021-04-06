Brazilian President Wants to Discuss Use of Sputnik V COVID Vaccine With Putin - Reports

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which is undergoing approval in the country, CNN Brasil reported, citing sources close to Bolsonaro.

According to the tv channel, Bolsonaro may contact Putin Tuesday and talk about obtaining permit to use the vaccine in Brazil.

The medicine is currently in the process of being approved by Brazil's Anvisa national health regulatory agency.