Brazilian President Wants to Lift Governors' Lockdown Measures Via Supreme Court - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has requested that the country's supreme court revoke the coronavirus restrictions imposed in some provinces by their governors, the G1 news website reported on Friday.

The government is asking the court to rule that such measures could be imposed only through legislation and not by a governor's order. The request targets the Federal District and the states of Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul, whose governors imposed have movement restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

If the court sides with the government it will make it almost impossible to take emergency measures during a pandemic, as they would require various consultations and passing bills in the legislature.

The Brazilian president has been a notorious critic of lockdown measures, citing damage to the country's economy. His position, however, runs contra to that of some governors who imposed such measures in their states and cities.