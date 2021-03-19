UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian President Wants To Lift Governors' Lockdown Measures Via Supreme Court - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Brazilian President Wants to Lift Governors' Lockdown Measures Via Supreme Court - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has requested that the country's supreme court revoke the coronavirus restrictions imposed in some provinces by their governors, the G1 news website reported on Friday.

The government is asking the court to rule that such measures could be imposed only through legislation and not by a governor's order. The request targets the Federal District and the states of Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul, whose governors imposed have movement restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

If the court sides with the government it will make it almost impossible to take emergency measures during a pandemic, as they would require various consultations and passing bills in the legislature.

The Brazilian president has been a notorious critic of lockdown measures, citing damage to the country's economy. His position, however, runs contra to that of some governors who imposed such measures in their states and cities.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Governor Rio Grande Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme offering exclusive discounts on smartphones ..

19 minutes ago

Facebook announces changes to keep Groups safe

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

2 hours ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

3 hours ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.