Brazilian President Will Not Visit Russia, Ukraine Until Situation Stabilizes - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not travel to Russia and Ukraine until conditions are created to end the conflict, Brazilian media reported on Saturday.

The Brazilian president also reiterated Brazil's position that a solution to the conflict should be found through negotiations, the G1 news portal reported.

"We need to create a group of countries that will sit down at the negotiating table with both Ukraine and Russia to find peace," Lula da Silva told reporters in Portugal.

Earlier in April, Lula da Silva said that the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine and not encourage the conflict. In addition, he suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

This week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Lula da Silva to visit Russia.

