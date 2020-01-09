Brazilian President Will Not Visit World Economic Forum in Davos - Spokesman

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro canceled his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss town of Davos, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said.

Earlier this week, Bolsonaro said he could skip the upcoming WEF over security issues.

"The president's visit to Davos has been canceled; I have recently talked to him. The reasons for the cancellation have been already announced some time ago by us ... these are the issues related to economy and security as well as political reasons," Barros said on Wednesday at a press conference, as quoted by the G1 news outlet.

This year's WEF will be held in Switzerland's Davos from January 20-24.