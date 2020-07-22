UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has again, for the third time already, tested positive for COVID-19 while remaining quarantined in his official residence under medical surveillance, media in Brazil reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by the presidential administration.

Bolsonaro, an ardent coronavirus skeptic with ostentatious disregard for common public health safety provisions, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 7 and subsequently quarantined in the presidential palace in Brasilia.

"President Jair Bolsonaro remains in sound health, doctors are monitoring him ... The test undertaken on July 21 came back positive," the statement read, as quoted by the G1 broadcaster.

Last week, the Brazilian president tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

While in quarantine, Bolsonaro has several times posted pictures on the internet showing him having breakfast or drinking coffee or feeding ostriches, which live in the residence, all shouting about him feeling well.

This past Sunday, Bolsonaro received several hundred of his supporters in the garden of the presidential palace. According to the video footage of the meeting, the Brazilian president stood rather close to visitors and at some point even took off his face mask.

Brazil is now the world's second worst affected country to the United States, with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 80,000 related deaths, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.

