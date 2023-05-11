(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Celso Amorim, the former Brazilian Foreign Minister and the top adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said on Wednesday that he had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine.

"The conversation was positive, seeking to explain our goals for peace," Amorim told the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

Marcio Macedo, the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of Brazil, said in April that Lula would send Amorim to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy.

Earlier in April, Lula said that the United States and Europe should start talking about reaching a settlement in Ukraine and not encourage the conflict.

In addition, he suggested creating a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

In late February, the Brazilian president urged the countries not involved in the Ukraine conflict to take responsibility for promoting peace talks and give Russia "minimum conditions" to stop the conflict.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.