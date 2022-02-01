UrduPoint.com

Brazilian President's Visit To Russia Still Being Prepared - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 03:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The preparation of the visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Russia has not been finished yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"As for Russian-Brazilian contacts, they are also under development, under preparation.

After we set the exact dates, we will make an official announcement together with our Brazilian partners," Peskov told reporters, answering a question whether Bolsonaro was expected in Moscow on a visit.

