Brazilian Prosecutors Call for Closure of Bolsonaro Attempted Assassination Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Brazil's Federal Prosecutor's Office has called for the second investigation into an assassination attempt on now-President Jair Bolsonaro during his election campaign in 2018 to be closed as the attacker acted alone, according to a statement on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors said that they were in favor of the "preliminary closure of the second investigation of the potential participation of third parties in the attack committed ... on September 6, 2018," as the attacker, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, planned and carried out the attack entirely on his own.

The final decision on whether to close the investigation rests with Brazil's Supreme Court.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. In the first investigation, prosecutors concluded that de Oliveira, was mentally ill and not fit to stand trial.

Bolsonaro demanded that a second investigation be conducted as he argued that the attacker could not have acted alone.