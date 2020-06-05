UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Prosecutors Call For Closure Of Bolsonaro Attempted Assassination Probe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Brazilian Prosecutors Call for Closure of Bolsonaro Attempted Assassination Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Brazil's Federal Prosecutor's Office has called for the second investigation into an assassination attempt on now-President Jair Bolsonaro during his election campaign in 2018 to be closed as the attacker acted alone, according to a statement on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors said that they were in favor of the "preliminary closure of the second investigation of the potential participation of third parties in the attack committed ... on September 6, 2018," as the attacker, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, planned and carried out the attack entirely on his own.

The final decision on whether to close the investigation rests with Brazil's Supreme Court.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. In the first investigation, prosecutors concluded that de Oliveira, was mentally ill and not fit to stand trial.

Bolsonaro demanded that a second investigation be conducted as he argued that the attacker could not have acted alone.

Related Topics

Election Attack Supreme Court Minas Brazil September 2018

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

12 minutes ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

12 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

27 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

1 hour ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.