Brazilian Regulator Allows Clinical Trials of Canadian Medicago COVID-19 Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Brazil's national health regulatory agency Anvisa is allowing clinical trials in the country of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicago and the UK pharmaceutical company GSK, Anvisa said on Thursday.

"On April 8, Anvisa approved holding clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine ... developed by biopharmaceutical company Medicago R&D Inc.

from Canada, and UK pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline," the statement said.

The regulator notes that Phase 3 clinical trials will be conducted on 30,000 volunteers in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom and Europe. In Brazil, 3,500 people will participate in the trials.

The vaccine developed by Medicago consists of several components patients first get a dose of the vaccine itself, and 21 days later they receive an additive developed by GSK.