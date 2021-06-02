UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Regulator Says Will Review Russia's Sputnik V Import Request Again On June 4

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Brazilian Regulator Says Will Review Russia's Sputnik V Import Request Again on June 4

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has announced it would take a closer look at the request by the country's regional governments to import Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on June 4.

The Brazilian regulator rejected the request in late April, saying that missing documents are needed to conduct a conclusive analysis of the Russian vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign welfare fund that markets the vaccine abroad, called the verdict "politically motivated," citing a report by the US Department of Health that Washington had attempted to persuade Brazil not to use the vaccine.

The documents have been since submitted.

"The council of Anvisa will hold an emergency meeting on June 4. Directors will analyze requests on granting ... authorization to import and distribute Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines," the regulator said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Russia's Sputnik V ” the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in August ” has  already been approved in more than 60 countries. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

