Brazilian Scientists Discover 3 New Variants Of Gamma Strain Of COVID-19 - Reports

Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:15 PM

Brazilian Scientists Discover 3 New Variants of Gamma Strain of COVID-19 - Reports

Brazilian researchers have discovered three new variants of the gamma strain of the coronavirus, which may spread in the near future, the UOL news portal reported on Tuesday, citing virologist Felipe Naveca from the Fiocruz scientific association

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Brazilian researchers have discovered three new variants of the gamma strain of the coronavirus, which may spread in the near future, the UOL news portal reported on Tuesday, citing virologist Felipe Naveca from the Fiocruz scientific association.

"The lineage P.1 [gamma variant] has been circulating in the state of Amazonas. The issue is that it is evolving. We are talking about the emergence of three sub-variants," Naveca was cited as saying by the Brazilian news outlet.

It is likely that these three sub-variants will spread not only in the state of Amazonas, but also in other regions of Brazil in the coming months, the news said. Moreover, they will reportedly be more resistant than the original strain of gamma.

One of the variants is similar to the Delta strain, which was first identified in India and spread throughout the world, but it is still impossible to predict exactly how the new variants will behave, the researcher added.

More Stories From World

