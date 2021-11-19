Brazilian Scientists Find Fossils of New Dinosaur Species Who Had No Teeth - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Brazilian scientists have discovered a new dinosaur species, called Berthasaura leopoldinae, who had no teeth, media reported.

Director of the National Museum of Brazil Alexander Kellner said that this species had no teeth during its whole life, the O Globo newspaper reported on late Thursday.

Berthasaura leopoldinae was a part of the Theropoda clade, which also included the legendary Tyrannosaurus rex.

The fossils were found in the southern Brazilian state of Parana. The dinosaur lived some 70-80 million years ago, its height amounted to 80 centimeters (31 inches) while the length to about a meter (39 inches).

The species was named after Brazilian zoologist and activist Bertha Lutz, and Brazilian Empress Maria Leopoldina.