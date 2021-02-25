Brazilian State of Sao Paulo Imposes Curfew Over Rising Number of Serious COVID-19 Cases

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo is imposing a night curfew from February 26 to March 14 amid rising incidence of the new coronavirus, Governor Joao Doria said.

At a press conference, Doria explained that movement restrictions would apply "from 11:00 p.

m. to 5:00 a.m. throughout the state," where more than 46 million people live.

The measure may be unpopular, Doria said, but other cities and countries have already adopted it, and saving lives is a priority.

Brazil has registered 10,195,160 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 247,143 deaths from complications.