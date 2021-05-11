Brazilian states suspend AstraZeneca vaccine for pregnant women

(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian states said Tuesday they were suspending vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab on the advice of the national health regulator, which cited an "adverse event.

"The daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that the health ministry was investigating the death of a woman in Rio de Janeiro who had received the vaccine.

The ministry did not immediately confirm the report, but the Anvisa regulator mentioned an "adverse event" in a recommendation to halt AstraZeneca vaccines for pregnant women.