Brazilian Strain Of Coronavirus 3 Times More Contagious - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Brazilian Strain of Coronavirus 3 Times More Contagious - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Brazilian strain of the coronavirus is three times more contagious than the standard SARS-Cov-2 but vaccines are still effective against it, Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said.

The Brazilian strain was first detected in the northwestern state of Amazonas, causing hundreds of fatalities and the collapse of the health system there.

"Thank God, we had clear news from the analysis that the vaccines still affect this variant. But it is more contagious. By our analysis, it is three times more contagious," Pazuello said, as quoted by the Telesur broadcaster. He did not specify which studies he was citing.

Independent studies of the vaccines' efficiency against the new strain of the coronavirus are reportedly being carried out by the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo and the Fiocruz biomedical center in Rio de Janeiro.

They are to present the first results within several weeks.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 108.17 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.38 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed cases - after the United States and India - with more than 9.76 million people diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 237,000 fatalities.

