Brazilian Supreme Court Revokes Decision to Block Telegram - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Brazil's Supreme Federal Court has withdrawn its order to suspend Telegram in the country and the app will continue working as usual in Brazil, media report.

On Friday, Brazil's Supreme Court decided to block Telegram for being unresponsive, with Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov later apologizing and explaining that there was an issue with e-mail communication.

On Sunday, a justice of the top court, Alexandre de Moraes, announced that he was revoking the decision to suspend Telegram's operation in Brazil, according to the Brazilian G1 news portal.

The court said that the messaging app had fulfilled its requirements. Earlier, Durov asked the supreme court to consider delaying its ruling on the suspension to give the Telegram team time to appoint a representative in Brazil and to set up a framework to promptly react to future issues.