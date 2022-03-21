UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Supreme Court Revokes Decision To Block Telegram - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Brazilian Supreme Court Revokes Decision to Block Telegram - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Brazil's Supreme Federal Court has withdrawn its order to suspend Telegram in the country and the app will continue working as usual in Brazil, media report.

On Friday, Brazil's Supreme Court decided to block Telegram for being unresponsive, with Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov later apologizing and explaining that there was an issue with e-mail communication.

On Sunday, a justice of the top court, Alexandre de Moraes, announced that he was revoking the decision to suspend Telegram's operation in Brazil, according to the Brazilian G1 news portal.

The court said that the messaging app had fulfilled its requirements. Earlier, Durov asked the supreme court to consider delaying its ruling on the suspension to give the Telegram team time to appoint a representative in Brazil and to set up a framework to promptly react to future issues.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Brazil Sunday Media Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

17 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>